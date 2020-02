CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Police report there has been a fatal crash involving multiple vehicles on the 2400 block of Walnut Bottom Road.

Officers responded to the area around 4 p.m. for reports of a fatal crash and the road has been closed since 4:30 p.m.

Walnut Bottom Rd. will be closed for an extended period of time. Please avoid the area and allow emergency responders to work safely and efficiently. Thoughts and prayers to all involved and their families. — Troopers Megan Ammerman and Kelly Smith (@PSPTroopHPIO) February 21, 2020

