Fatal crash involving a car and a frieght train

HERSEY, Pa. (WHTM) - Derry Township police are investigating a deadly crash involving a Norfolk Southern freight train and a car.

The crash happened around 3:08 a.m. Sunday near the 1000 block of Old West Chocolate Avenue.

Police say that the driver, Tabitha D. Meister, 51, had driven onto the railroad tracks going westbound.

Witnesses told police Meister tried to dislodge her car off the track but couldn't.

Police say the train hit Meister's car head-on and ended up pushing it off the north side of the tracks.

The Dauphin County coroner pronounced Meister dead at the scene.

Police are still investigating the crash and if anyone has any more information call Derry Township Police at (717) 534-2202