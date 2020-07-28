Father and son face charges after allegedly shooting at several people

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A father and son accused of shooting at six people, leaving four injured, are now headed to trial.

Police say Mark Ivie Senior and his son Mark Ivie Junior fought with a group outside their house in Ephrata on July 5 over a music video posted on Snapchat and that Ivie Jr. invited them over for a fistfight.

Security footage shows the group beating up the son, then the father hands his son a rifle. Ivie Jr. now faces six counts of attempted homicide. The father faces six counts of aggravated assault.

Ivie Sr. posted bail, although his son is still in prison on a $1 million bail.

