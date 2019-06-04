Father charged in son's death 11 years after shaking him as infant

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Jose Luis Tejada-Espinal

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) -- A central Pennsylvania man caused the death of his 11-year-old son last year when he shook the boy as a baby, police said.

Jose Luis Tejada-Espinal, 36, of Chambersburg, was charged Tuesday with criminal homicide. He was denied bail at Franklin County Prison.

Tejada-Espinal told investigators he found his son unresponsive in his bed on Dec. 30, 2018. He and his wife took the boy to a hospital where he was pronounced dead.

Franklin County Coroner Jeffrey Conner told police that the boy's physical and mental disabilities may have been the reason for his death. An autopsy the next day confirmed the boy died of injuries he sustained in April 2008, when he was 7 months old, according to charging documents.

Tejada-Espinal was charged with aggravated assault after he admitted in 2008 that he picked up the boy and shook him multiple times. He pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of endangering the welfare of a child and was sentenced to 11-23 months in prison, according to court records.