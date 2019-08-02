Father, daughter charged with raping teen girls

CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A Franklin County man and his 18-year-old daughter have been arrested on charges they raped and sexually assaulted two teenage girls.

Alonzo B. Craig, 45, of Chambersburg, and Aloni R. Craig are charged with rape, involuntary deviate sexual intercourse, and other offenses related to an alleged assault reported July 14 at 1095 Wayne Avenue, police said.

Both are additionally charged with possession with intent to deliver controlled substances.

Alonzo Craig was placed in Franklin County Jail after failing to post $500,000 bail. Aloni Craig was in the county prison in lieu of $100,000 bail.