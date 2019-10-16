Father of critically injured Annville-Cleona football player speaks about son’s accident

ANNVILLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Three Annville-Cleona football players were on their way to the team’s weekly spaghetti dinner Oct. 3 when their car was hit at the intersection of Palmyra Bellegrove and Syner roads in North Annville Township.

Two of the boys were treated and released soon after, but 17-year-old Steven Colledge Jr. had to fight for his life.

“I thought I was going to bury my son. I mean, he had tubes. He couldn’t speak. It was one of those things you see in a movie,” said his father, Steven Colledge Sr.

The crash also looked like a scene from a movie. The car was pushed 106 feet during the accident, leaving it almost unrecognizable.

Scars from the accident are still present weeks later.

“From the officer on duty, it was just a minor accident, but I received a call from the [hospital] chaplain about 6:30 when I was at work,” Colledge recalled.

He said police never contacted him directly, and there was nothing minor about the crash. Steven has had six surgeries since the crash.

“He’s a strong kid — long road to recovery, nothing simple. He doesn’t do anything easy, so this is extreme for him,” Colledge said.

The crash report acknowledges that the other driver struck the teen’s car, but says speed isn’t a factor.

The other driver hasn’t been charged.

“To do that much damage to a vehicle, somebody was speeding, and it couldn’t be the car my son was in because they were at a stop sign,” Colledge said.

Colledge was told standard protocol is to drug test everyone involved in a crash this serious, but that didn’t happen.

“They drug tested two underage kids and the driver of the car, but another guy involved in the accident got to walk away,” Colledge said.

Walking away is eventually the goal for Steven. He’s a football player, wrestler and track star. He’s also a future marine. He enlisted in the Marine Corps in June, and he intends to keep his vow.

“Steven can handle about anything. He’s been through a lot. He’s gonna make it through all of this, but we as a family can’t make it through without the support of our community,” Colledge said.

You can donate to Steven’s GoFundMe, here.