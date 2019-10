MONT ALTO, Pa. (WHTM) – A Fayetteville man died in a two-vehicle crash early Monday on Route 997 in Quincy Township, police said.

Kevin L. Smith, 50, was headed southbound on a 2002 Honda VTX1800 motorcycle when a vehicle pulled from a driveway directly into his path around 5:22 a.m.

Smith struck the car and became lodged underneath it, state police in Chambersburg said in a news release. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

The other driver and her passenger were not injured.