FBI joins search for missing Lower Paxton Township teen

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — The FBI has joined the search for Destiny Snyder, the 13-year-old who went missing from her Lower Paxton Township home on Saturday morning.

Jenna Snyder, Destiny’s mother, woke up to find her daughter missing from her bedroom. She found a written note in her room but no sign of where she might be.

The family believes she left her home willingly on foot, but are unsure what happened afterward.

Bloodhound dogs were brought in to track her scent, but it went cold at a bench near her home.

“There was a chance she was maybe taken by car. She may know who took her and went willingly but we don’t know for sure,” Synder said.

Destiny’s family says she left with her boots, money, and a survival knife — which they think she took for protection. Her family says she has been dealing with mental health issues.

They also believe Destiny may be somewhere near the woods after they received a possible lead that she was heading towards the Poconos. Her family notes that she enjoys being in the woods.

Although Destiny is a minor, there has to be a reasonable belief by law enforcement that an abduction has occurred to issue an Amber Alert. According to Lower Paxton Township Police, at this time, the incident does not meet the criteria. Police say if circumstances change, an Amer Alert will be issued.

“Des, if you’re watching, we just want you home, we love you and we’ll get through this, just come home,” her mother said.

The family is asking that people check their home security footage and contact Lower Paxton Township Police with any information.

