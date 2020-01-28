FBI offers $25,000 reward for serial bank robber

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Federal investigators are asking for help to identify a man they say robbed four Harrisburg-area banks at gunpoint in 2016 and 2017.

The FBI announced Tuesday that a reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction has reached $25,000.

The robbery spree began Oct. 14, 2016, at the M&T Bank on Simpson Ferry Road in Mechanicsburg. Other heists occurred Dec. 9, 2016, at the M&T Bank on Carlisle Pike in Mechanicsburg; Dec. 23, 2016, at the Fulton Bank on North 12th Street in Lemoyne; and Jan. 6, 2017, at the M&T Bank on Jonestown Road in Harrisburg.

Investigators said each robbery occurred on a Friday evening, just minutes before the banks closed. The robber had a gun and entered the area behind the teller counter.

He was described as having a light complexion, about 25 to 35 years old, and 5’10” to 6’0” tall with a stocky to muscular build. At the time of the robberies, he had a closely-cropped beard and mustache.

He wore dark-framed glasses and dark-colored clothing for all four robberies, and the gun he used apparently was covered in a camouflage-pattern tape.

Anyone with information should call the FBI at 215-418-4000. Tipsters can remain anonymous.