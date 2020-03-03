FBI, Reading Police seek assistance to locate armed, dangerous man

READING, Pa. (WHTM) — The FBI and Reading Police Department are asking for the public’s assistance in locating Rafael Vega-Rodriguez, 37, of Reading, Pa.

Police say around midnight, Vega-Rodriguez shot at FBI agents on the 300 block of Greenwich Street, with FBI personnel returning fire.

No FBI agents were harmed in this incident. Vega-Rodriguez’s condition is unknown.

Vega-Rodriguez is approximately 5’3″ tall, 145 pounds, balding, with tattoos on his left arm and left hand. He should be considered armed and dangerous.

The FBI is offering a reward of up to $10,000 for information leading to Rafael Vega-Rodriguez’s arrest and conviction. We are asking anyone with information on him or his whereabouts to contact 1-800-CALL-FBI.