Feds: Accountant swindled Amish, Mennonite communities in $60M Ponzi scheme

PHILADELPHIA (WHTM) – Federal prosecutors say a Berks County accountant ran a Ponzi scheme that was worth approximately $60 million and victimized the Amish and Mennonite communities.

Philip Elvin Riehl, 68, of Bethel Township, solicited investments from clients into a bogus investment program then diverted the funds to Trickling Springs Creamery, a dairy processing plant in Chambersburg, of which he was the majority owner, U.S. Attorney William McSwain said.

Riehl also made misrepresentations and omissions about the creamery’s business and financial condition, McSwain said.

Trickling Springs Creamery ceased operations in September, leaving more than 100 people who worked there without jobs, and filed a bankruptcy petition in December 2019.

McSwain said the victims of Riehl’s scheme were generally members of the Mennonite or Amish communities who wanted a safe and secure investment, operated within their community and in a manner consistent with their religious principles.

The charges note that Riehl was a co-religionist in the Mennonite community.

“Riehl presented himself as a trusted member of their religious community, only to betray that trust and swindle them out of tens of millions of dollars,” McSwain said in a statement. “It is only natural for members of a tightly knit community to want to take care of one another, but Riehl did not care about anyone but himself.”

Authorities said the scheme is one of the largest Pennsylvania-based alleged Ponzi schemes in history.