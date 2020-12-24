FEMA sets Dec. 25 deadline to apply for Lost Wages Assistance for anyone unemployed due to COVID-19

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Department of Labor & Industry (L&I) Acting Secretary Jennifer Berrier announced today that the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) has set the deadline to apply for the Lost Wages Assistance (LWA) program and all applications must be submitted by 9:59 PM Friday, December 25, 2020.

“We want eligible Pennsylvanians to get the maximum benefits possible,” said Berrier. “We encourage anyone who has delayed applying for this program to turn their applications in to us by the deadline.”

The LWA program provides up to $300 a week extra in additional funds to individuals that were unemployed (or partially unemployed) because of COVID-19 during the claim weeks ending August 1, 8, 15, 22, and 29, and September 5. To qualify for the extra $300, the LWA program requires that eligible individuals must have had a benefit rate and dependence allowance totaling $100 or more per week in benefits, and must receive a benefit payment for each week from one of the following qualifying programs:

Regular Unemployment Compensation (UC);

Pandemic Emergency Unemployment Compensation (PEUC);

Pandemic Unemployment Assistance (PUA);

Pennsylvania Extended Benefits (EB);

Shared Work or Short-Time Compensation (STC); and

Trade Readjustment Allowances (TRA).

Applicants with computer and internet access should apply for the LWA benefits online by 9:59 PM Friday, December 25, 2020. The online application is available when applicants apply for biweekly claims. Simply log in as you normally would – when you normally would – to access the application.

Claimants who need to complete the certification process should:

Visit www.uc.pa.gov/cert and log in using your PIN as if you are filing a biweekly claim

and log in using your PIN as if you are filing a biweekly claim Select the “Complete LWA Certification” button and fill out the certification.

Complete this certification only one time.

LWA payments will be paid in one lump sum to eligible claimants as long as the underlying benefit payment has already been made for those weeks.

Claimants who have already applied will receive retroactive payments for the weeks they are eligible for when their claim is approved.