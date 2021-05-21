Female firefighters breaking the mold in male-dominated field

SOMERSET COUNTY (WHTM) — Firefighting remains in large part to be a male-dominated field, but a Pennsylvania fire department is breaking the mold.

Within the walls of the Boswell Volunteer Fire Department, you will find Molly Gontis, Becca Slate and Liliana Shumaker. Not only are they colleagues and friends, but they are also high school students ages 16 and 17.

“I’d love to do this for the rest of my life,” Gontis said.

Calls for duty have taken them out of the classroom and onto the scene of major fires.

“The fast pace of everything , I like that. Just when you the tones drop, you run,” Shumaker said.

It is calls where victims have that died that continue to drive their shared desire to save lives.

“That’s definitely hard to take in because you try to do everything you can to save every life possible,” Slate said.