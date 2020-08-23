Ferris Wheel Clothing Bank in Lititz holds backpack giveaway

LITITZ, Pa. (WHTM) — The Ferris Wheel Clothing Bank in Lititz held a backpack giveaway on Sunday.

This is the fourth year of the event. Organizers say donations from the public made this year a success.

The backpacks were filled with essential school supplies.

Sherry Gassert, employee at the Clothing Bank, said “we just had a van load of children and they all sat in there and their parents came and got the book bags and we could just hear them in the car pulling everything out commenting to each other what was in the book bag.”

125 backpacks were given away.