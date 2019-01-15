Fetterman sworn in as state lieutenant governor

Local

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) - The former mayor of an economically distressed steel town is the new lieutenant governor of Pennsylvania.

Democrat John Fetterman took the oath of office Tuesday, giving Gov. Tom Wolf a new second-in-command as his second term gets underway.

The former Braddock mayor got the job by beating incumbent Lt. Gov. Mike Stack in the Democratic primary, then winning with Wolf in November.

Fetterman's swearing-in took place in the Senate chambers, where the lieutenant governor presides during legislative sessions.

Wolf will take his own oath at noon a few hundred yards away, outside the Capitol's East Wing.

