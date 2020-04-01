Live Now
Good Day PA!
Fetterman voices support for staying home

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Lieutenant Governor John Fetterman is voicing his support for Governor Wolf’s mandate.

Fetterman told abc27 he understands why businesses are upset about having to close but says lives depend on Pennsylvanians practicing social distancing.

“The headlines of next week are being written today by what people are willing or unwilling to do in terms of isolating themselves and staying home. I tell people if you’re gonna hoard something hoard yourself at home. Pennsylvania residents staying home is as lethal to this virus as a Clorox wipe and it’s a responsibility that each and every one of us has,” said Fetterman.

Fetterman has been sheltering in place with his family in Western Pennsylvania.

