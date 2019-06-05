Fifteen sets of twins graduate from Central Dauphin High School Video

HERSHEY, Pa. (WHTM) -- - If twice really is nice, then Central Dauphin High School's Class of 2019 could kill with kindness.

Fifteen sets of twins got their diplomas on Tuesday, probably giving a lot of people in the audience deja vu.

"We knew that there were a lot, but we didn't know there was this many," said Julia Wert, one of 30 twins graduating from Central Dauphin.

There were so many twins, that they slipped through the cracks, at times.

"Sometimes teachers would like call us out and say, 'there's like three sets of twins in this class,' and we turned around like, 'Oh!" said Nian Al-Absi, whose brother, Aman, is 11 minutes older.

With 15 sets of twins, the same questions are often asked.

"Oh, you guys are twins? You guys don't look alike, or are you guys identical," said Madeline Schreffler, who is two minutes younger than her brother, Troy.

"The whole twin telepathy idea is fake, but we get that question a lot," Julia Wert said, who is 7 minutes younger than her sister, Victoria.

However, some stereotypes are true.

"We switched classes one time when we were in first grade. Yeah, we traded lives the entire day," Julia and Victoria laughed.

"We have our own secret language," said Nian Al-Absi.

They've been together from the womb to the walk across the stage, but Julia and Victoria are choosing different paths by attending colleges an hour apart. Although, they'll still be on the same track -- in a way.

"Plus, we're both running on the track teams for our colleges. So, we're gonna get to run against each other a lot," Victoria Wert said.

Troy is also breaking away from his sister for big baseball dreams. He was expected to be drafted by the MLB hours before graduation.

"I'd love to do interior design, and he would love to be in the MLB," Madeline Schreffler said. "Yeah, I'm going to University of Maryland to play baseball," Troy added.

Aman is also sticking with sports. He's playing soccer a little bit closer to home at HACC. He'll be there with his twin until they transfer to four-year schools.

"I'm excited. It's like a new chapter, you know," Aman said.

It's a new chapter, but the seniors will never forget their Ram roots -- even if they don't know how one class got 15 sets of twins.

"I couldn't tell you -- something the parents are eating. Yeah, something in the water," Troy said.

"There's something in the water. There's definitely something," the Wert twins laughed.

"I don't know, but I think it's pretty cool," Aman said.