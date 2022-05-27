GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Filmmaker Ken Burns will visit Gettysburg College’s Majestic Theater for a two-night event early next year.

Burns, known for his documentaries covering the Civil War, baseball, and a variety of topics across American culture, will appear at the theater’s “Who Are We?: A Festival Celebrating the Films of Ken.”

Burns will participate in an evening keynote on Feb. 10, 2023, and two clip reel presentations on Saturday, Feb. 11.

The festival will include 25 hours of film screenings from across Burns’s 40-year catalog, three presentations featuring Burns, and opportunities to hear from Burns’s colleagues about the music, scripts, and cinematography that have come to characterize his work.

Tickets for the three events featuring Burns are $29 each and go on sale Friday, June 17 to the general public. Majestic members can access ticket pre-sales starting Monday, June 13.

A festival pass including admission to all paid events and early seating at festival events will also be available.

Many festival events are free to attend, but ticket reservations are required. Advanced ticket reservation is strongly recommended and only available by calling or visiting the Box Office.