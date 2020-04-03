Final ‘Kids Coloring Challenge’ topic

The Swatara Township Police Department is presenting a Kids Coloring Challenge to keep kids busy while they’re home from school.

The coloring challenge is open to children up to the age of 17. Children can choose to draw, color, paint or create a picture using any material they prefer. Children can participate in as many of the challenges as they would like to.

The final topic is to draw a picture of your favorite healthy food.

Swatara police say, “Have you ever heard the expression, “You are what you eat!” There is so much truth to that. The healthier you eat, the healthier your body will be since food is our body’s source of fuel. Making healthy food choices helps provide our bodies with the proper vitamins and minerals it needs to operate. Think about it…..don’t you FEEL better when you EAT BETTER! Making healthy food choices sometimes means we have to pick foods that may or may not be our favorite overall, but we know we should eat them because they are good for us. Time to pick your favorite healthy food and just so we are clear apple pie doesn’t count!”

There is no cost to participate and this challenge is open to residents and non-residents of Swatara Township.

Rules:

Pictures must be submitted via email at bpokrop@swatarapolice.org (Please do not mail the picture into the department). Please include your child’s name, age and the challenge that their picture is pertaining to as well as the child’s parent/guardian’s name and contact phone number

Pictures must be drawn by the child, unassisted by another person regardless of age (participants include all children up to the age of 17)

Deadline to submit pictures is April 3, 2020 (This includes all pictures regardless of which challenge it is)

One winner will be selected from each age group for each challenge: Age groups include ages 2-4, 5-8, 9-12, 13-15 and 16-17.

However, they ask that you don’t include the personal information on the child’s artwork since they will be posting some of the pictures on the Swatara Township Police Department Facebook Page.

You have until April 6 to submit any other drawings from any of the other previous topics.

