Financial assistance available to Dauphin County renters and landlords affected by pandemic

HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Financial assistance is now available for renters and landlords in Dauphin County who have been impacted by the coronavirus pandemic.

The assistance can be used for rent, utilities, and home energy costs.

While there are requirements, applicants do not have to be unemployed to qualify.

To be eligible, applicants must qualify for unemployment benefits or experienced a reduction in income, incurred significant costs, or experienced other financial hardship due directly or indirectly to COVID-19, demonstrate a risk of experiencing homelessness or housing instability and must be at 80% Area Median Income or below.

More details on eligibility can be found on Dauphin County’s website.

County commissioners are encouraging people to reach out for help.

“There’s times in your life when not asking for help could put things even in a worse situation and sometimes the greatest strengths come when people ask for help and in this case if you need help for rental assistance, we ask that you either check out our website and go to one of our community providers and determine eligibility,” said George Hartwick, Dauphin County commissioner.

