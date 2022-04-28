LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) — To accommodate for renovations, a Fine Wine & Good Spirits in Ephrata, Lancaster County will close until late spring. The store located at 31 W. Main Street will close at 9 p.m. on Saturday, April 30.

According to the press release, customers are encouraged to shop at one of the other nearby locations during the renovation project, including:

Muddy Creek Shoppes, 2350 N. Reading Rd., Denver

New Holland Shopping Center, 681 W. Main St., New Holland

Shoppes at Landis Valley, 2347 Oregon Pike, Lancaster

Shoppes at Kissel Village, 1036 Lititz Pike, Lititz (this is a Premium Collection store)

