LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. — Fire crews were dispatched Friday afternoon to fight a blaze at a home on the 700 block of North Highlands Drive, according to Dauphin County emergency dispatch.

The fire was reported around 3:25 p.m. Roads near the fire are closed and there has been no report of injuries.

(Photo: Nick Elsener)

