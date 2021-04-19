Fire crews battle early morning brush fire near Swatara Creek

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews spent hours fighting a brush fire near the Swatara Creek in Dauphin County.

It started Sunday night around 9:15 p.m. near Fawn Lane in Derry Township

The Hershey Fire Department was stationed on the road but says this blaze was deeply seated in debris, creating some challenges.

Fire officials said access was extremely difficult because the fire was 800 feet back a narrow steep pathway.

Crews are making good progress on the fire. The fire is deeply seated in the debris. pic.twitter.com/7sGPa7nFaj — Hershey Fire Department (@HersheyFire) April 19, 2021

Crews were fighting the fire on foot and by boat deploying water from a nearby train bridge and had to bring portable pumps and hand lines.

Dispatchers say no one was injured.