Fire crews responded to massive barn fire in Franklin County

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Photo from Franklin Fire Company Facebook page

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews worked almost two hours to extinguish a barn fire that started around 3 a.m. Monday morning.

Franklin County Fire Company says crews were dispatched to the area of Mont Alto to Buttermilk Roads in Quincy Township, Franklin County. They say it was a hay barn that caught fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown.

