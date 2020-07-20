Fire crews responded to massive barn fire in Franklin County

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire crews worked almost two hours to extinguish a barn fire that started around 3 a.m. Monday morning.
Franklin County Fire Company says crews were dispatched to the area of Mont Alto to Buttermilk Roads in Quincy Township, Franklin County. They say it was a hay barn that caught fire.
The cause of the fire is unknown.
Top Stories:
- Police search for ‘dangerous’ inmates in Lancaster County who escaped Virginia prison
- Man tubing down river slips into water, dies at hospital
- RV sales and rentals booming amid COVID-19 concerns