SWATARA TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A two-alarm fire has damaged a hotel building in Swatara Township, Dauphin County.

The fire started at a Rodeway Inn at 631 Eisenhower Boulevard just after 9:30 p.m. Firefighters say when they first arrived, they were met with heavy fire and smoke.

Courtesy of Tracey Marsh





According to Swatara Fire Chief Mike Ibberson, 23 people have been displaced with firefighters and police cooperating with the rescues. Some people were treated on scene for smoke inhalation. One firefighter suffered minor injuries and was sent to the hospital.

Approximately 75 firefighters responded and fought the blaze. The Dauphin County Fire Investigation Team is looking into how the fire started. No word on a cause just yet.

This is a developing story.