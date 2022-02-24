DUNNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — A morning fire has damaged rowhomes in Duncannon, Perry County.

According to abc27’s Taylor Tosheff who is on the scene, the fire has been put out, but crews are still on the scene of the fire.

There is also a heavy firefighter presence, and State Police are also on scene.

The cause of the fire is unknown at this time.

This is a developing story, stay in the know with abc27 on-air and online for the latest.