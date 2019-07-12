Fire department gets grant for rescue tube

LANDISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A fire company in Perry County has received a grant to purchase a grain bin rescue tube.

Landisburg Fire Department has joined with Shermans Dale and Blain fire departments to form a task force so that if someone gets trapped in a grain bin on a farm, trained rescuers can respond.

It’s a necessity for many farmers to store grain in giant bins, but it can also be very dangerous and lead to accidents.

“There’s been, I think, two to three in the last two or three months, not in Pennsylvania but in Ohio,” Landisburg Assistant Fire Chief Jason Nace said. “We’ve noticed there’ve been successful rescues.”

It’s happened in Pennsylvania, too. In our area back in 2003, a farmer became trapped under corn grain he was trying to remove from a storage bin.

“It’s a lot of pressure that the person’s in, so it’s just not going in there and hooking ropes up and yanking them out,” Nace said.

To buy the proper equipment and receive training, it can cost upwards of $10,000. But Nationwide and the National Education Center for Agricultural Safety awarded the Landisburg Fire Department a grant to purchase a grain bin rescue tube. Kreider’s Mill helped with funds for a grain bin auger.

“Once we get the tube around the victim, we insert this into the grain inside the tube, then we use a drill on top and it pulls — I think it’s two bushels per minute of grain out of the rescue area,” Nace said.

Nace says the task force will be ready at a moment’s notice.

“It’s definitely something for the community that they know if something happens that we got the equipment to save them,” Nace said.

The rescue tube will be delivered to the Landisburg Fire Department Saturday morning and firefighters will get hands-on training at a nearby farm.