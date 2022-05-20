NEW CUMBERLAND, Pa. (WHTM) – Fire departments were called to the scene of a house fire in New Cumberland.

Reports around noon said there was heavy smoke coming out of the building on the 200 block of Market Street on Friday. A fire official at the scene told abc27 they were called to a reported entrapment, but could not confirm whether anyone was inside the home at the time of the fire.











Lower Allen Township Fire Department is among the crews at the scene of the fire. One witness reported seeing flames coming out of the building. Another witness reported seeing someone being taken into an ambulance.