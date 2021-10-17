Fire in Dauphin County Sunday morning on Church Street

(WHTM) — Officials in Dauphin County are responding to a fire at 302 Church Street Sunday morning. It was confirmed with abc27 that this is not a house fire.

No other details have been released at this time. Multiple units have responded to the scene of the fire.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.