Fire ravages apartments above Gingerbread Man in Mechanicsburg

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — A historic bar and restaurant in downtown Mechanicsburg has been left charred and soaking wet after a fire late Thursday night.

According to Mechanicsburg Fire Cheif Gary Neff, the third floor of the Gingerbread Man on Main Street was battered with heavy smoke and flames just before 10:30 p.m. Neff also confirmed that there were people inside and there were no injuries.

At one point the building became unstable and firefighters had to evacuate. “Approximately 24 minutes into the fire we did an emergency evacuation of the building because the stability inside and the conditions were weakening and weak spots in the floors. The building is currently under renovation so we had a lot of extra hazards inside so we pulled everybody out of our group, hit the fire from the exterior, and after we got a good bit of the smoke out we were able to gain entry of the interior,” Chief Neff said.

Get daily news, weather, and breaking news alerts straight to your inbox! Sign up for the abc27 newsletters here!

Most of the fire damage sustained was limited to the roof and loft area on the third floor. Initial inspection seems to point to the fire being accidental. Officials say they believe it may have started due to a fault somewhere on the third floor.

This is a developing story. abc27 will provide more updates as they become available.