HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at a Harrisburg business.

The fire was reported on the 2300 block of N. 7th Street near Foumi Tires & Auto Service. Firefighters could be seen dousing the roof of the building with water as smoke billowed out around 5:30 p.m.





A car outside of the business showed severe fire damage to its front end and additional smoke coming from inside the business. Sheet metal around a garage door had severe damage as well.

It’s not clear at this time what started the fire or if there were any injuries.