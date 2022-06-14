HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Fire crews are at the scene of a fire at a Harrisburg business.
The fire was reported on the 2300 block of N. 7th Street near Foumi Tires & Auto Service. Firefighters could be seen dousing the roof of the building with water as smoke billowed out around 5:30 p.m.
A car outside of the business showed severe fire damage to its front end and additional smoke coming from inside the business. Sheet metal around a garage door had severe damage as well.
It’s not clear at this time what started the fire or if there were any injuries.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from abc27 News on-air and on the go with the free abc27 Mobile app.