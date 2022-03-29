CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – A firefighter was injured after a car drove around traffic indicators and over a firehose in Chambersburg.

At 7:12 a.m. the Chambersburg Fire Department responded to a burning odor at the nNew Chambersburg Diner on Lincoln Way East. Responding firefighters laid a supply line from the fire hydrant on Stouffer Ave. and Summer Street to the scene, while other fire trucks blocked the road.

The fire department says a driver failed to obey the traffic safety indicators and proceeded through the scene, driving over a firehose. The hose became stuck under the car and dragged it up the street where it caught the firefighter, knocking him over and dragging him.

The Chambersburg Police Department says the firefighter sustained minor injuries and was transported to the Chambersburg Hospital for treatment.

Police say the driver, Wendy Lee, was cited with a traffic summary for unauthorized driving over a firehose.

The scene was cleared at 8 a.m. after first responders did not locate any smoke or fire inside the diner.

The fire department is reminding drivers to not drive over firehoses, slow down near emergency vehicles, and obey traffic security measures.