Firefighter injured, home destroyed in Franklin County fire

FRANKLIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) – A West End Fire & Rescue firefighter was injured after falling approximately eight feet while battling a house fire in Franklin County Thursday morning.

According to Pleasant Hall Volunteer Fire Company Chief Thomas Rine, departments responded at 9:35 a.m. to a house fire on Sandy Mount Road and found heavy smoke and flames coming out of the structure.

Firefighters used a deck gun to knock the fire down before any firefighters entered the structure. While inside the structure a set of stairs gave way and a firefighter fell into a closet area.

The firefighter was able to leave the structure mostly on his own and suffered a hand injury. West End Fire & Rescue Chief James White released a statement saying the firefighter did go to the hospital for minor injuries.

Officials say the home is a total loss and the two adults and two children are being assisted by The American Red Cross.