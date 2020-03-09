Firefighter killed in Cumberland County fire rescue attempt

BOILING SPRINGS, Pa. (WHTM) — Emergency crews responded to the scene of a house fire in Cumberland County that killed a firefighter and a resident.

Dispatch received the call for a fire at a single-family home near the Allenberry Resort on the 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Monroe Township around 1:30 a.m. Monday morning.

The Cumberland County Coroner says 34-year-old firefighter Jerome Guise and 36-year-old Jessica Diehl, a resident were killed in the fire.

We are deeply saddened by the death of Citizen's Fire Company Firefighter Jerome Guise his morning. Our thoughts are with his family and Company 36, and with the family of Jessica Diehl, who died in the fire. #LODD #NeverForget https://t.co/52DaOIHnxJ — Shippensburg Fire Department (@ShipFire) March 9, 2020

Diehl’s husband was also inside the house during the fire, he was injured and transported to the hospital. He is being treated and his injuries are considered severe.

State Police say Guise was a volunteer from Mount Holly Springs. He was a member of Citizens Fire Company of Mt Holly for more than 20 years. The coroner said Guise was killed when the front porch roof of the structure collapsed on him as he was fighting the fire. Funeral plans have not been set yet.

