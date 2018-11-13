Firefighters battle 2-alarm house fire Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Daniel Eckenrode [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Daniel Eckenrode [ + - ] Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy: Daniel Eckenrode [ + - ] Video

DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) - - A firefighter was taken to the hospital after battling 2-alarm house fire in York County Monday evening.

Emergency dispatchers tell abc27 news the firefighter sustained "non life-threatening" injuries.

The call came in just before 5 p.m. at a home on Miller Street near Furman Road in Franklin Township.

According to the York County Live Incident page, over 30 crews were called to the scene.

An abc27 news watcher sent us pictures and video where you can see the flames lighting up the night sky.

Dispatchers say the fire was brought under control around 7:30 p.m.

There is no word on the cause of the blaze.