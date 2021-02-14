Firefighters battle 2nd alarm fire in Gettysburg

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

GETTYSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — Gettysburg Fire Department crews are fighting a 2 alarm structure fire on the 240 block of Steinwehr Ave., according to the department’s Facebook.

This is a developing story. Check back with abc27 for updates.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Top Stories

More Top Stories

Latest Videos

More Local

Don't Miss