CHAMBERSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) – Two firefighters were injured while battling a house fire on Friday afternoon, according to the Chambersburg Fire Department.

The Chambersburg Fire Department responded to the 300 block of Glen Street around 1:15 p.m. for a single-family house fire. All occupants in the home were outside and accounted for upon arrival.

One firefighter was injured during a partial ceiling collapse that caused a shoulder injury. A second firefighter was injured due to electrical shock from a compromised appliance.

Both of the injuries occurred within the first 15 minutes of the incident and both firefighters were treated on-scene.

The Chambersburg Fire Department says the fire remains under investigation, but appears to be accidental. The fire caused an estimated $200,000 worth of damage and was under control in 20 minutes.

One person was displaced and two pets were rescued.