Firefighters on scene at Noaker’s Auto Body in Perry County – for the second time

DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters are at the scene of Noaker’s Auto Body in New Bloomfield Rd, Duncannon, Pa., where a fire broke out Thursday morning.

Firefighters responded to the same call back on September 12, 2020 when  a garage behind the business was completely destroyed by the fire.

