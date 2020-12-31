DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) — Firefighters are at the scene of Noaker’s Auto Body in New Bloomfield Rd, Duncannon, Pa., where a fire broke out Thursday morning.
Firefighters responded to the same call back on September 12, 2020 when a garage behind the business was completely destroyed by the fire.
This is a developing story. Stay up to date on the latest from ABC27 News.
TOP STORIES
- Claims for jobless benefits fall by 19,000 but remain high as pandemic continues
- PennDOT warns drivers to avoid travel due to upcoming icy roadway conditions
- Firefighters on scene at Noaker’s Auto Body in Perry County – for the second time
- State police charge Second-grade Gettysburg teacher with sexual abuse of a child
- 2020 termina al fin, pero el coronavirus altera su despedida