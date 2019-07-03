How to be safe with fireworks for the 4th of July

The 4th of July means celebrations with food and, of course, fireworks.

One of the big questions asked every year is what types of fireworks are you allowed to have.

Under Pennsylvania law, people who are at least 18 years old may purchase and use consumer-grade fireworks.

Certain restrictions do apply, including:

They cannot be ignited or discharged on public or private property without the express permission of the property owner. They cannot be discharged from within a motor vehicle or building. They cannot be discharged toward a motor vehicle or building. They cannot be discharged within 150 feet of an occupied structure, whether or not a person is actually present. They cannot be discharged while the person is under the influence of alcohol, a controlled substance, or another drug.

Pennsylvania State Fire Commissioner, Bruce Trego, also has tips on how to stay safe while setting off fireworks.