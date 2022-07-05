NEW BLOOMFIELD, Pa. (WHTM) — Fire officials in Perry County say fireworks that were not thrown away properly caused a house fire in the early morning hours of July 4.

The New Bloomfield fire chief says a young man apparently stomped on some spent fireworks and threw them in a trash can, where they reignited and started a fire, burning the siding off a house.

The family who lives in the home can stay there while the damage is repaired.