First baby of the new year? What about the last baby of the old year?

Lewistown, Pa. (WHTM) — There’s something special about a hospital’s first newborn baby of the year. But there’s something special about every baby — including the last one of the year.

At Geisinger Lewistown Hospital in Mifflin County, that’s seven-pound, nine-ounce Eliana Wert. Her mom, now-mother-of-three Jolene Wert, wasn’t sure in which year Eliana would be born. It was a high-risk pregnancy all along, and then Jolene Wert went to what she thought was a routine, late-term check-up, and “I ended up getting induced rather quickly, and we didn’t know for sure what was going to happen with a C-section because her heart rate kept dropping.”

But all’s well that ends well, and all ended well for Eliana, Jolene, Jolene’s husband Malachi and their sons, 11-year-old Jace and 6-year-old Easton.

Mifflin is Pennsylvania’s hardest-hit county for COVID-19 cases and deaths. “Unfortunately, I’ve had some really good friends pass away with COVID,” Jolene Wert said. So the symbolism of ending an awful year so positively wasn’t lost on the Werts.

“We count our blessings, me and my husband,” Jolene Wert said. “She’s our miracle baby. That’s for sure.”