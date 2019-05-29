First Chambersburg Geekfest to be held Saturday

Nerdvana Outpost is hosting the first Chambersburg Geekfest this Saturday.

It will be celebrating all things “geek” and nerdy fandoms.

The store is partnering with Explore Downtown Chambersburg and other local businesses for the event.

There will be a variety of artists and illustrators, in addition to axe throwing, a bounce house, face-painting and a cosplay contest.

Neighboring restaurants and breweries will sell food and drinks.

“We want to get as many local people involved as possible, and we want to grow this to be town-wide,” said Casey Edelen, who works at Nerdvana Outpost.

“We’re actually standing in our arcade which is going to be taken over with an escape room, which is going to be 80s themed,” said Brittany Shade, who also works at Nerdvana Outpost.

The event is to celebrate International Geek Pride Day, which was May 25, and the one year anniversary of Nerdvana Outpost.

Central PA Ghostbusters and the Central PA Heroes Coalition will also participate in Geekfest.