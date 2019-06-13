First lady Frances Wolf calls for minimum wage hike

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) -- First lady Frances Wolf calls it an embarrassment that every state surrounding Pennsylvania has a higher minimum wage.

The wife of Democratic Gov. Tom Wolf toured Lancaster Sweet Shoppe on Thursday and tried to rally support for a boost in the state's minimum wage.

She says 89% of people on minimum wage are adults and most of them are women.

"I'm passionate about the issue," Frances Wolf said. "It's also very rational. This is a question of fairness. This is what we're all about."

The first lady said raising the minimum wage could save Pennsylvania $150 million on social services costs.