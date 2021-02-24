LIVE NOW: First Lady Frances Wolf highlighting Pa. small business community

First Lady Frances Wolf will host another edition of her COVID-19 discussions with One Lens PA today.

This week’s conversation will include members of Pennsylvania’s small business community to discuss supports that exist for Pennsylvania’s small businesses, actions the administration has taken to support them, and small businesses who have gotten creative to keep their business moving and their employees and community safe during COVID-19.

The panelists that will be joining Wolf include:

This is the fourth conversation in a series titled The Bigger Picture, an extension of One Lens: Sharing Our Common Views that hones in on various aspects of the COVID-19 pandemic, connecting this extraordinary moment to the broader community.

The conversation is set to begin at 12 PM, and the live stream will be available above.