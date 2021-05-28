First local West Nile Virus mosquito for 2021 found in Lebanon County

NORTH LONDONDERRY TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — The Pa. Department of Environmental Protection Vector Management is reporting the first mosquito sample testing positive for West Nile Virus this year. The sample was collected by the Lebanon County Mosquito-borne Disease Control Program on May 21.

The Dept. is recommending Pa. residents be proactive by inspecting their yards and cleaning up yard clutter that may hold water and breed mosquitoes. Residents can purchase a variety of mosquito control and repellent products from most home and garden centers.

The Dept. says a community-wide cleanup is the only way to eliminate mosquito concerns.

Residents are urged to contact their local municipality to help promote cleaning up to reduce those concerns and lower disease risk.

In Lebanon County, most common mosquito species come from artificial containers left behind by humans. From May through October, they can complete their life cycle within five to seven days. It’s important for residents to inspect for standing water weekly to prevent infestation.

Any concerns about mosquitos carrying West Nile Virus can be reported here.