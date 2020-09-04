First responders celebrate retiring York County officer with drive-by parade

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – Dozens of first responders drove by the York City Police Department on Friday to honor Officer Derek Hartman and thank him for his 20 years of service.

“To get this kind of send off from the guys that I work with, it’s truly tremendous and I appreciate it a lot,” Hartman said.

For Hartman leaving the department is bittersweet.

“Being a police officer has been a lifelong dream,” Hartman said. “Working in the city for the past 20 years I got to do more things than I could ever imagine.”

His best memories are all about the community.

“It was truly one of the highlights of my career being able to actually go out, talk with people, work with them on a one on one basis and then help them with whatever problems they had,” Hartman said.

Retirement doesn’t mean he’s done working. He’ll be running mental health programs with the York County District Attorney’s office and working with York’s swat team.

“I’ve got some tremendous opportunities for the future,” Hartman said.

As for leaving his current position, he says the people are what he’ll miss the most.

“The people that I work with that I knew were always there to have my back. The community itself that has so many loving generous people that have made my career,” Hartman said.