This story has been updated to provide additional details and context.

(WHTM) – Mid Penn Bank has shut down five branches in the Midstate after merging with Riverview Bank late last year.

In December 2021, Mid Penn announced it would be closing branches as it consolidated former Riverview branches into its system. The following locations, all former Riverview branches, shut down on March 4:

311 S. Market St., Millersburg

34 S. Market St., Elizabethville

Market & Third Streets, Halifax

55 S. Main St., Duncannon

Mid Penn tells abc27 those locations were all consolidated into nearby Mid Penn branches in or very near those municipalities.

A Mid Penn branch in New Holland was also shut down on March 4. Mid Penn says that was not a former Riverview location, and its operations were folded into the Lancaster branch.

The bank says all affected customers were notified of the changes in December and the bank transferred their accounts to nearby branches.