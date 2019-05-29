DUNCANNON, Pa. (WHTM) -- It was a team effort between Steve Hoke and his wife Marion to bring the magic back to Noye Park.

Saturday, the two reinstalled gnome homes there were destroyed by vandals five months ago.

"Hopefully, this time the folks that did the vandalism will realize that not just the gnome homes are being hurt, but it's also the kids and the community that enjoy coming out to look at them and taking a walk along the creek here," Steve Hoke said.​​​​​​​

"The gnomes bring so much joy to the kids in the neighborhood. They bring so much joy to us dog walkers," said Meg Brantner, who was walking her dog Dixie.

"We have one on the toilet and we have others in the house, probably watching a very small television," Hoke said. "It's a very active gnome community, and we appreciate that they stay busy."

For such a busy community, the gnomes don't have time to deal with flood insurance.

"Because this is in a flood plain, we realized that we need to start installing some higher, thus we put some on the trees, and we have them up four or five feet," Hoke said.

"It's called the Little Juniata gnome home because this is the Little Juniata Creek that runs past here," Hoke said, standing next to one of his installations on a tree. "Hopefully, the Little Juniata gods will keep the water from coming up any higher than this."

Natural disasters aside, there was one casualty from the installation.

"At one of the other parks, we do have a gnome urgent care. It actually has a helicopter called Gnome Lion, but yeah, too bad we're not at that park. We could probably get him some help," Hoke said.

To prevent any more homes from being destroyed, two more security cameras are being put up to keep watch.

"If they destroy 'em we're gonna fix 'em again, and we'll build new ones if we have to. We'll bring 'em back," Hoke said.

"Thank you for bringing them back. Thank you for bringing the magic back to Duncannon," Brantner said.

