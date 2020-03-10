Flags flown at half staff in Cumberland County for fallen firefighter Jerome Guise

Carlisle, PA (WHTM) – All county flags have been ordered to be flown at half staff in Cumberland County in honor of fallen fighterfighter Jerome Cuise.

Jerome Cuise was killed Monday in a rescue attempt during a house fire on 1500 block of Boiling Springs Road in Cumberland County. The resident of the home Jessica Diehl also died in the house fire.

The 17-year veteran firefighter is survived by his three young children, his mother, father and sister.

The Cumberland County Commissioners have ordered flags to remain lowered until sunset Monday, March 23, 2020.

The body of Jerome Guise will be honored Tuesday at noon.

Jerome Guise’s body will leave the Dauphin County Coroner’s Office and be returned to Mount Holly Springs in a procession, escorted by firefighters of the Citizen’s Fire Company #1 of Mount Holly Springs.

The procession’s route will travel from Paxton Street to 17th Street, onto I-83 South, move to Route 581 West and then onto I-81 South. It will then exit the interstate onto Route 34 South to Mount Holly Springs.

Guise’s funeral is expected to be held Saturday, March 14.