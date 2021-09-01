Flash flooding prompts evacuation of mobile home park in Dauphin County

DAUPHIN COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — The Lisa Lake Mobile Home Park had received evacuation notices around 4:30 p.m. on Wednesday afternoon. Lisa Lake itself sits about 200 yards away from the mobile homes in the community.

Several neighbors agree that the lake is prone to flooding whenever heavy rain is hitting the area. What they can’t agree on is if the evacuation orders are mandatory or optional.

The neighborhood consists of about 55-60 mobile homes and is known as a tight-knit community.